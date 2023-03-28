The airline Avianca, in its expansion plan, has announced the launch of eight new national and international routes to fly to the United States, Brazil and Ecuador. The new bet of Avianca will have as protagonists Bogotá, Medellín and Cartagena, cities from where the new flights will depart.

Since yesterday, you can fly directly from Bogotá to Ipiales, a route that Avianca brought back after 50 years. In addition, routes to Manaus and Belo Horizonte in Brazil have come into operation. In addition, today the first flight to Boston in the United States was made.

Additionally, the Medellín – Quito, Ecuador route was enabled since yesterday, with eight weekly frequencies. Tomorrow a flight to Guayaquil will take off, with six frequencies; and from this Sunday, April 2, a flight to connect with the city of Armenia will begin to operate.

The eighth announced route will connect Cartagena and Guayaquil starting tomorrow.

“We hope to continue working as before with the authorities so that these routes not only start engines but also so that they are a success in the short, medium and long term,” said David Alemán, Avianca’s Sales Director for Colombia and South America.

Avianca continues to bet on the recovery of its operation, after difficult years in the financial aspect, with the incorporation of new aircraft and routes. It is also waiting for its integration process with Viva to be defined.