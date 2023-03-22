After the decision of the Civil Aeronautics to approve the integration between Avianca and Viva Air with conditions, the company Avianca assured that it will study the feasibility and implications of complying with the integration requirements, “given the operational, financial and technical implications” of the same.

According to the airline, Viva Air no longer has the same route network, aircraft and worker capabilities that it had before the suspension of its operations, so it must analyze “the relevance of the conditions established by Civil Aeronautics”.

Avianca recalled that Aerocivil’s decision is open to appeals and reinstatement both from those involved in the integration and from airlines recognized in the process, such as Latam, Wingo, Ultra Air and Aerolíneas Argentinas.

In this sense, the airline said “so the approval with conditions is not yet firm and until that happens, we are not empowered to intervene in the operational or financial situation of Viva nor will we be able to resolve, as required by the resolution, the situation of the users affected by the ‘low cost'”.

Passenger support

Of course, Avianca recalled that it will continue to support users with confirmed Viva Air tickets. For this, the following is available:

– Free relocation until March 24, subject to seat availability and in order of arrival at the airport.

– Relocation through special protection rates that allow chair confirmation.

“To date and seeking to preserve the stability of the Colombian air system, Avianca has led the protection of passengers affected by Viva by having relocated more than 70,000 users on 103 routes (61,000 on the domestic Colombia and 9,000 on international routes), has arranged five additional planes and has put 56 exclusive ‘counters’ at the airports at the service of the situation,” he said.

The decision of the Ministry of Transportation in conjunction with the Civil Aeronautics, on the integration comes at a time when Viva Air is plunged into an economic crisis since the impact of the covid-19 pandemic and for that reason it had been looking for this alliance to take place. several months ago.

However, there are still many doubts about it and especially about the future of the tourism sector in the country. Many believe that this integration will give Avianca greater power and dominance and, therefore, the power to continue increasing its prices despite the various complaints from users due to the decrease in the quality of the aircraft.

According to the Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes, he assured that Avianca must listen to its users and make a real improvement in the quality of its service and that, in addition, the increase in airlines is the only solution against the excessive increase in prices in air tickets.

Debts

Regarding who is going to assume the large debts of Viva Air, Reyes said that “this is the purpose of the integration, that the one with resources and the largest shareholder, in this case Avianca, would enter to guarantee that all those passengers (those who have reservations for Easter and onwards), have your tickets guaranteed, and those who had to buy another ticket and lost theirs, will receive compensation, either with money or with another ticket. That itself, in my opinion, is a decision that, if the integration had not been accepted, there would be no future for the passengers”.

Reyes maintained that, in the integration decision, “it definitely favors the passengers. He does not give him the conditions like the ones he did when he proposed the integration of Avianca and Viva. It is also an opportunity for Avianca to recover its prestige as a class airline, not low-cost because Avianca cannot be low-cost. That is a demand from all the passengers in Colombia, that Avianca return to what it was in the past. An airline with comfortable seats, with good service and that is what all airlines must offer in Colombia”.