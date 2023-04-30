Avianca extends protection to Viva and Ultra passengers until May 5

The airline Avianca announced that it will extend the validity of its protection program for passengers who were affected by the low-cost airlines Viva Air and Ultra Air until May 5, 2023.

“Avianca reiterates its commitment to preserve the stability of the Colombian air system, extending the date of its protection plan for users of the Viva and Ultra airlines who have tickets with a flight date until May 5, 2023,” the airline states.

Additionally, users of these airlines who have been affected by the suspension of operations and already had a ticket with a travel date, will be able to access a relocation at no additional cost, as long as there is space available and following the order of arrival at the airport. .

“If you are a user of Ultra or Viva Air, know the step by step you must follow to access the protection plan at no additional cost,” the Colombian airline announced through its social networks.

Step by Step

1. Call the Contact Center and mark option 6.

2. Approach the sales offices at the airports. Have the reservation number for validation.

For Ultra Air travelers, service is enabled in points of sale Avianca is available at the airports of Bogotá, Medellín, Cali, Pereira, Bucaramanga, Barranquilla, Santa Marta, Cartagena and Cúcuta.

On the other hand, it is important to mention that Avianca has relocated more than 142,400 people, of which 116,700 correspond to users of the Viva airline and 25,700 to passengers of the Ultra airline.