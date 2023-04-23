Avianca launches ticket promotion to fly to national destinations

Avianca announced a new promotion of its traditional ‘Red Sale’, both for domestic and international flights. The airline reported that, between Saturday April 22 and Sunday April 23, it will offer flights from 99,900 pesos to travel to more than 50 destinations in Colombia.

“The ‘Red Sale’ promotional rates are available for purchase in Colombia only until this Sunday, April 23, and the tickets purchased can be used to travel from May 2023,” the airline specified.

The company also announced that some international destinations will continue this weekend with ‘Red Sale’ promotional rates starting at US$81 each way, the cost of which will also include the respective rates and taxes.

Among the more than 50 national and international destinations to which the airline’s customers can travel at a discount are: Armenia, Barranquilla, Ibagué, Medellín and Pereira, in Colombia, and Aruba, Belo Horizonte, Boston, Curaçao, Manaus, Panama and Quito, outside the country.

As a novelty of this ‘Red Sale’, Avianca will give a promotional coupon for 15,000 pesos to those who purchase their flights during this weekend. To redeem it, you must enter the coupon ‘REDSALEWOW’ at the time you make your purchase.

“We continue advancing in our Avianca business vision for everyone so that more Colombians fly with the most complete route network in Colombia and one of the largest in Latin America, a flexible product and increasingly competitive prices, even in the midst of a challenging context for the entire industry in which the increase in fuel prices, the rise in inflation and the exchange rate have required us to be more efficient and competitive”, commented at the time the director of Sales of Avianca for Colombia and South America, David Alemán.

Those interested in participating in the Avianca ‘Red Sale’ may purchase their flights through the airline’s website, the company’s application, physical points of sale or through travel agencies.

Avianca’s new promotional rates are announced just days after the airline announced that, through the wet lease modality, it will operate two air routes with the Spanish airline Wamos Air.

“This airline has already provided its services to the company, allowing it to maintain its commitment to travelers and reliably meet scheduled itineraries. The wet lease modality (aircraft leasing) is a common practice in the airline industry that seeks to support operations of commercial airlines, when necessary, such as additional flights due to high season or to maintain capacity in the route network,” he said. Avianca.

According to the airline, the two routes that will be operated with Wamos Air planes are: Bogotá–Los Ángeles–Bogotá and San Salvador–Madrid–San Salvador.

In the case of the Bogotá-Los Ángeles route, operations began on Thursday, April 20, and will run until next Saturday, October 28. These flights, according to Avianca, will be carried out in a double-aisle Airbus 330-200 aircraft with 241 seats.

The San Salvador-Madrid route, for its part, will be operated on Wamos Air flights between June 20 and September 20 of this year on Airbus A330 aircraft with capacity for 280 passengers. In total, two weekly frequencies of this route will be offered.

Avianca customers who already had a flight reservation for those dates will receive a notification from the airline about the change of operator. “The itinerary of your flight does not change and its number is maintained, only the operator changes,” the airline stressed. with Infobae

Related