AVM shows cable routers with Wi-Fi 7
News

AVM shows cable routers with Wi-Fi 7

by admin

The Berlin router manufacturer AVM will be presenting a WLAN cable router with the upcoming Wi-Fi 7 WLAN standard at the ANGA COM broadband trade fair in Cologne (May 23-25, 2023) for the first time. The Fritz!Box 6670 Cable has its trade fair premiere. The tri-band router Fritz!Box 5690 Pro will be on display for fiber optics and DSL. The Fritz!Box 5690 XGS enables use on fiber optic connections with up to 10 Gbit/s. These two Fritz!Box routers also support Wi-Fi 7.

This is what Wi-Fi 7 and the Fritz!Box 6670 Cable offer

According to AVM, Wi-Fi 7 enables improvements in speed, latency and robustness. The manufacturer will show visitors the new WLAN-Standard live for the first time at the booth.

The Fritz!Box 6670 Cable is visually in the white-red, flat design of current The router like the Fritz!Box 6660 Cable or the Fritz!Box 7590 AX. The 6670 Cable comes with support for the cable transmission standard DOCSIS 3.1 and is therefore equipped for fast Internet mit Gigabit-Speed per cable network. The WLAN speed reaches up to 2,880 Mbit/s in the 5 GHz band and up to 720 Mbit/s in the 2.4 GHz band. Mesh WiFi can also be used. The equipment includes four LAN ports with 1 Gbit/s and one 2.5 Gigabit LAN/WAN port. mobile phone sticks (5G/4G) or storage media and printers can be connected to the Fritz!Box via a USB 2.0 port.

Zigbee support for the smart home

The Fritz!Box 6670 Cable can be used for telephony as a DECT base station for cordless phones. IP/SIP telephony can also be used; an analogue telephone connection is available. A TV tuner is integrated, with which the television signal can be transmitted in the home network via WLAN stream leaves. For Smart Home, the Fritz!Box 6670 Cable comes with support for DECT ULE and Zigbee. According to AVM, support for the Matter standard is in preparation.

The market launch of the Fritz!Box 6670 Cable should take place in the course of the year. AVM does not intend to announce a price for the new router until the market launch.

