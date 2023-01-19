The new La Paz-Valledupar road was put into operation at the beginning of this week, but only light vehicles can transit according to the National Institute of Roads, Invías.

However, residents of the San Fernando neighborhood, southeast of the capital of Cesar, and citizen observers have denounced the non-compliance of this rule by some truck and tractor-trailer drivers.

ONE WAY FOR NOW

The La Paz Transit Secretariat indicated that the highway has only one direction and that the return to this municipality “It’s the old way.”

Although the Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes, announced that the new road must be bidirectional, the Mayor’s Office of Valledupar will take at least 15 days to start the complementary works that allow this objective to be met.

For now, EL PILÓN learned that the residents of San Fernando (neighborhood where the urban road begins) scheduled a meeting for Wednesday night to express their disagreement with this decision of the national government, given that it would put road safety and security at risk. It would affect the tranquility of the sector.