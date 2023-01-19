Home News Avoid penalties! Prohibited the passage of heavy vehicles on the new La Paz-Valledupar road
News

Avoid penalties! Prohibited the passage of heavy vehicles on the new La Paz-Valledupar road

by admin
Avoid penalties! Prohibited the passage of heavy vehicles on the new La Paz-Valledupar road

The new La Paz-Valledupar road was put into operation at the beginning of this week, but only light vehicles can transit according to the National Institute of Roads, Invías.

However, residents of the San Fernando neighborhood, southeast of the capital of Cesar, and citizen observers have denounced the non-compliance of this rule by some truck and tractor-trailer drivers.

ONE WAY FOR NOW

The La Paz Transit Secretariat indicated that the highway has only one direction and that the return to this municipality “It’s the old way.”

Although the Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes, announced that the new road must be bidirectional, the Mayor’s Office of Valledupar will take at least 15 days to start the complementary works that allow this objective to be met.

For now, EL PILÓN learned that the residents of San Fernando (neighborhood where the urban road begins) scheduled a meeting for Wednesday night to express their disagreement with this decision of the national government, given that it would put road safety and security at risk. It would affect the tranquility of the sector.

See also  The CCP official said that Beijing health treasure was attacked, many questions emerged | Beijing epidemic | network attack

You may also like

Prosecutor’s Office accuses former congressman Tiberio Villareal Ramos...

The municipal government held an enlarged meeting of...

They will allocate 73.5 million dollars for the...

Joint prevention and control mechanism of the State...

Let’s get to work in the Villa’s pools!

Santa Marta, target destination at the Fitur tourism...

The Theoretical Learning Center Group of the Jiaxing...

The drama of the Nariñenses

Off the record

U.S.-China relations: Yellen and Liu He stress ‘management...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy