Avon will open innovation center in Latin America

Starting in the second half of 2023, Avon’s global key category product research and innovation operations will be focused on Latin America. The new facilities, based in São Paulo (Brazil) will be integrated into the Natura Innovation Center ‒one of the largest and most advanced technology parks in Latin America‒.

Louise Scott, Avon’s Head of R&D and Sustainability, says: “Our products are leaders in the makeup and skincare sectors in a highly competitive market. With the creation of these new teams, we will be able to offer products that are even better suited to the needs of the Latin American market. The change will also promote the exchange of experiences between the specialized teams of Avon and Natura, improving processes so that they remain dynamic and expanding the creative and innovative potential, while maintaining the distinctive identity of each of the brands”.

The Center of Excellence in Advanced Skin Research and Fragrance Center will take advantage of all the cutting-edge technology that Natura has in São Paulo (Brazil) and Avon’s knowledge. In addition, the development of Fragrances, Body and Personal Care will also be concentrated in the new laboratories. The objective is to further improve Avon’s scientific capacity, in an area of ​​greater exchange of knowledge and technology between the brands that make up the Natura &Co group (Natura, Avon and The Body Shop). But above all, innovating from a country like Brazil, which, in addition to leading a strategic region for the company, has the greatest ethnic-racial diversity on the planet, which broadens the possibilities of innovation in cosmetics that will be marketed from the region to all countries. continents.

All global development of fragrances and personal care products will be conducted at the new Latin America Innovation Center, combining Avon’s 100+ years of knowledge in cosmetics development with industry experience. Perfumery House de Natura, which is already operating in São Paulo (Brazil).