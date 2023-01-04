IVREA. It is a blue ribbon under which the year of births in the obstetrics department of the Eporediese hospital began, even if the stork played a little precious, bringing his bundle only at 4.57 on Monday 2, and depositing the little Avram Fabian Balaj in the arms of his mother Antonia Sintia, 21, and his father Ilie, 29, already happy parents of another child, Elisei who, at home, is waiting with open arms for the newcomer and future playmate. Three kilos and 670 grams of sweetness and a length of 52 centimetres, Avram has given proof, producing some extemporaneous shrieks, that he has a powerful little voice. The first born in the ASL/To4 hospitals had been Diego, from Strambino.

«His birth – explains Antonia Sintia – made us very happy and made our family even more complete. We are originally from Romania and live in San Martino Canavese. Ilie, my husband, has been in Italy for 10 years and I for four and we get along very well here in Canavese, a welcoming area where you can seize professional opportunities and you can count on the solidarity of the people».

The new mother adds that the birth took place spontaneously, and that in the obstetrics and gynecology department she was treated very well and also in an affectionate way by the doctors, first the director, Fabrizio Bogliatto, the midwives and all the staff. And the fact that the department works wonderfully is demonstrated not only by the professionalism of the operators, but also by the care taken to make it an extension of the family dimension of the women who are hosted, as well as a place capable of transmitting serenity, with attention to every detail aesthetic and decorative, as evidenced by the works of art on the walls and the graceful Christmas tree, placed at the entrance, on whose spheres cut out of cardboard are written the names of the children born in the month of December and, since last Monday, also that by Avram. A department in which all those who work feel strongly motivated to give their contribution to ensure a standard of excellence. «In fact – admit the midwives – we work very well in this department which, in terms of births, has translated, in terms of births, to 583 deliveries, with 298 females and 285 males. A significant drop, compared to the January 2022 budget, the year in which there were 631 deliveries, but it should be remembered that, until September, we were unable to welcome the positive Covid mothers, who, instead, were forced to be hospitalized in Turin ” .