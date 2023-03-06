Perennial Awakening of Insects solar term warming map released to see where the temperature is rising

China Weather Network News today (March 6) entered the Awakening of Insects solar term. “When thunder is heard during the Jingzhe Festival, the dormant overwintering insects will be awakened.” At this time, the number of thunders in southern my country increases, but the first thunder in the north only appears in April and May. So what is it that awakens the insects? perhaps,What really wakes up hibernating animals is not the sound of thunder, but the silent temperature. ChinaWeather.com has specially released a map of the national warming up of the Awakening of Insects throughout the year, to see where the temperature rises “rocket”.

After entering the Awakening of Insects solar term until Grain Rain,The temperature seems to be entering the “fast lane” of heating up, jumping up and down.China Weather.com took stock of big meteorological data from 1991 to 2020 and found that the temperature in Awakening of Insects rose by 3.23°C compared with the rainy period, and the rate of temperature increase ranked second among the spring solar terms. At this time of the year, the average temperature line of 10°C will move rapidly northward from the northern part of South China during the beginning of spring to the northern part of Hubei and southern Shaanxi.

Judging from the map of national warming up during the perennial Waking of Insects released by China Weather Network, during the Spring Festival, the average temperature 10°C line is located in Fujian, Guangdong, and Guangxi; South-central Jiangxi, southern Guizhou, and parts of Chongqing and Sichuan will feel the warmth of spring; the solar term of Awakening of Insects, the warmth will rapidly expand northward, and the 10°C line will reach central Sichuan, northern Hubei, central Anhui, and southern Jiangsu. All parts of the country are heading towards spring.

It is expected that in the middle and early stages of this year’s Awakening of Insects, the temperature in various parts of my country is very consistent with the characteristics of this season. In the process of warming up, before March 10, the average temperature in North China, Northeast China, Huanghuai, Jianghan and other places will be 6°C to 9°C higher than normal in the same period. . However, after the 10th, due to the influence of strong cold air, the temperature in the central and eastern regions of my country will drop sharply. The temperature in the eastern region may generally be lower by 1°C to 2°C, but the temperature in the northwest region is still 2°C to 3°C higher than the same period of the year. (Text/design by Zhang Hui/data support by Ren Chengying/Wang Weiyue and Jiang Senwei)