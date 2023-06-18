Awakening the Chocoano conscience: breaking the cycle of deception and looking for a dignified future

Eliecer Cordoba Lemus

From the four cardinal points, we Chocoanos have been trapped in a repetitive and endless fable. They make us believe that with our participation we support ideas and proposals, but not people. They have unknowingly forced us to adopt the thinking of the majority, accepting what the majority accepts and tolerating what the majority tolerates.

They have made us deliberately ignore qualities in leaders; intellectual skills necessary to guarantee their knowledge, preparation so that they can efficiently use tools to face challenges, integrity to be worthy of our trust and sense of service to know and understand their work.

Gradually we are instilled with the idea that our responsibility and purpose is to participate regardless of benefits and harm, we are flooded and we accept promises; change reality, minimize corruption, eradicate poverty, reduce unemployment, sometimes without any coherence; industrialize the production of pringamoza, put an end to sadness, reduce hot flashes, increase the size of the bocachico, minimize the acidity of the cashew, change the color of the zapote, and as if that were not enough, we settle for vague answers such as, “I will do everything I can and a little more than I can if that is possible and I will do everything possible even to the impossible if the impossible is also possible.

For too long, we have tolerated the discord between promises and the actions that accompany them, remaining powerless before silver bullets that are injected into us. We are encouraged to focus on the future without question and denied the opportunity to reflect on the past. They make us believe that the power acquired through money is synonymous with authority and that the ruling class faithfully represents the interests of society.

They restrict the diversity of ideas, suppress opinions and prevent constructive debate and the search for innovative solutions. They generate unnecessary divisions and conflicts, polarizing our society.

They weaken our sense of responsibility, allowing irresponsible actions without consequences. They impose superficial changes in the programs on us. To facilitate their ends, they present us with a skewed view of reality that we accept without question. We end up choosing more of the same, forgetting that we can only improve by acknowledging mistakes, rectifying and making decisions.

Given all this, it is necessary to ask ourselves: Where are those who have co-responsibility and is it their duty to undo the collective deceit? Where are the calls to take leadership on behalf of society? Where are those who maintain that peoples do not unite around the word “power”, but around the words “freedom”, “inclusion” and “participation”?

Where are those who bravely defend that legitimate victories are obtained only by those who align themselves with the wishes of an entire people and not those who want the people to align themselves with them? Where are they?

To the joy of many and the sadness of a few, there are citizens who without cowardice consider it essential to demand real commitments with values ​​of freedom, inclusion and participation. They reject empty promises and demand concrete and coherent proposals. That encourage discussions based on genuine ideas and innovative solutions. That they value the diversity of opinions as a fundamental element for the development of peoples.

That break with the limitations imposed and encourage participation

These citizens reflect on the past and learn from mistakes to avoid repeating them in the future. They do not allow biased views of reality to be imposed on them. They question, investigate and always seek the truth. They place their trust in integrity, knowledge and a sense of service. They do not accept the association between power acquired through money and legitimate authority. They evaluate the actions carried out and the commitment acquired. They promote the alternative instead of alternation and reject populism.

These citizens exist, and are present in every good Chocoano. They are in those who were taught that work dignifies and that what is easy leads to decadence. They are those chocoanos of the pledged word full of honesty, who cannot be bought their most valuable treasure: their conscience.

They are those Chocoanos who work tirelessly and despise mischief. They are those Chocoanos who have reflected and are convinced that, in order to maintain our dignity as a people, we must discard the old practices. And those citizens are people like you or me, with the difference that in the next electoral contest, above all else, we are willing to begin to change our sad reality.