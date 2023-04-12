Home News Awami National Party’s announcement to call an all-party conference on the current situation in the country
Awami National Party's announcement to call an all-party conference on the current situation in the country

Awami National Party's announcement to call an all-party conference on the current situation in the country

The Awami National Party (ANP) has announced to convene an All Parties Conference (APC) on the current situation in the country.
Web Desk: Awami National Party (ANP) leader Amir Haider Hoti has said that APC will be held on May 3 in Islamabad, and all political parties will be invited to participate in APC.
Apart from this, Awami National Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Emil Wali said that elections should be held simultaneously across the country on October 8.
It should be noted that yesterday in the joint session of the Parliament, the resolution to hold the elections of National Assembly and Provincial Assemblies was approved on the same day. Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi presented the resolution in the joint session of Parliament

