Award ceremony at the “Golden Spatz” in Erfurt: These are the winners at the film festival

History episode about Anne Frank also wins

In the documentation category, the story format “Meet…” with Clarissa Corrêa da Silva won the Golden Sparrow. This was announced by the festival management on Friday. The episode “Meet Anne Frank” received the award.

Felix Lobrecht’s autobiography wins

The audience award for the best youth film went to “Sonne und Beton”, a film adaptation of the autobiography of the comedian and author Felix Lobrecht. The children’s jury for cinema and television contributions consisted of 29 children aged 9 to 13. They came from Germany and parts of German-speaking countries and viewed 32 posts.