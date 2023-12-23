Home » Award for this reckless driver in Santa Marta
Given the lack of operation by the Santa Marta traffic agents, known as ‘Los Azulitos’, we have no choice but to call attention to the irresponsible driver of this private vehicle with plates HXL-112, registered in the capital of Magdalena, who throughout the morning of this Friday left it parked on the bus stop located in Avenida del Libertador, in front of the Liceo Celedón school. This became an obstacle for passengers who could not wait for their transportation at the indicated location.

People who stay daily in the sector tell us that this ‘brand new’ driver does this practice frequently. Where are the traffic regulators? In Santa Marta not only motorcyclists circulate. Photo Ly Erick Amasifuen

