Award for this reckless driver in Santa Marta

Given the lack of operation by the Santa Marta traffic agents, known as ‘Los Azulitos’, we have no choice but to call attention to the irresponsible driver of this private vehicle with plates HXL-112, registered in the capital of Magdalena, who throughout the morning of this Friday left it parked on the bus stop located in Avenida del Libertador, in front of the Liceo Celedón school. This became an obstacle for passengers who could not wait for their transportation at the indicated location.