Davivienda maintained its leadership in a digital transformation environment, strengthening its ability to attract, train, and retain the best talent for all its business units and commercial, operational, and cross-sectional teams.

The entity that is headed by the president javier suarezsays that the value proposition for employees focused on providing them with spaces where they develop their abilities to the maximum, generate an emotional connection with their workplace, and foster trust and closeness through innovation, sustainability, and allow them to have a positive impact. the society.

“Gallup’s Gewa 2023 winners have guided their organizations through another challenging and unprecedented year. They did not slow down, or press “pause” during uncertain times. They stayed true to their organizational values. Gallup congratulates Davivienda for her resilience, determination and commitment to making her people a priority.” said Jim Harter, Gallup’s head of Management and Wellness.

Gallup’s meta-analysis of team engagement and performance is the most comprehensive workplace study ever conducted, with data on more than 2 million employees in 2,500 organizations in 54 industries and 96 countries. Highly engaged organizations significantly outperform their peers in important business results, including customer ratings, profitability, productivity, churn, security incidents, shrinkage, absenteeism, quality, well-being, and organizational citizenship. .

“We seek to make the world our home, every day we work to make Davivienda a more diverse, equitable and prosperous place, in which we encourage empathy and innovation. We are proud that, on average, 30% of our boards of directors are made up of women, and 42% of our leadership positions are held by women. This strategy allows us to understand how the people in our organization are feeling, their emotional bond with the workplace, being a driver of performance,” said Martha Luz Echeverry, Executive Vice President of Human and Administrative Talent at Banco Davivienda.