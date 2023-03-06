With an evening on the campus of the University of Magdalena, students and directors of the Faculty of Business and Economic Sciences commemorated the Day of the Public Accountant and praised the work of teachers who daily train upright professionals capable of assuming different challenges in the world . labor.

During the event, which was entertained by the Unimagdalena Tropical Orchestra, awards were given to teachers for their high trajectory in the development of university training processes, providing their knowledge and support to the students of the Public Accounting Program, thus contributing to the growth integral of the new professionals.

The dean of the Faculty of Business and Economic Sciences urged students and teachers.

Among the honorees are Alex Arturo Fernández, Javier Polo Del Toro, Alexander Pérez Fontalvo, Alfonso Pirela Llanos, Alex Maestre Cárdenas, Eduardo Alfaro López De Meza, Miguel Silva Barrios, Lenis Ríos Gamarra, José Flórez Cucunubá, Juventino Cogollo Estrada, Iván Altamar Lopez.

Likewise, teachers Natividad Daza Gómez, Alicia Orozco Salinas, Daniel Garceranth Quintero, María De la Rosa, Fernando Clavijo, Aracelys López Villa, Gregoria Polo Lobaton, Eduardo Ortega López, Luis Venera Cruz, Carlos Arturo Marchena, Margareth Mercado Pérez received recognition. , Mariana Escobar Borja, Eduardo Ripoll Iguarán, Carlos Escalante Pérez, Xavier Daza Gómez, Nelson Jiménez, Jimmy Bolaño Tarra, Luis Bernal Acosta and Orlando Alvarado Osorio.

The master accountant Luis Guillermo Bernal expressed his gratitude to the Alma Mater. “Happy with the opportunity that the University of Magdalena has given us in an effort to train comprehensive professionals and grateful for the recognition they give us because it is the first time that the accounting profession has been exalted in this way.”

Likewise, the master’s degree in university teaching Orlando Alvarado Osorio, argued that this recognition motivates them to continue teaching classes with enthusiasm. “The fact that the University, through the Program, organizes this type of event definitely helps us to continue improving and encouraging students and us as professionals.”

Dr. Rafael García Luna, dean of the Faculty of Business and Economic Sciences, urged students and teachers to continue working with commitment to fulfill the value promise of the University of Magdalena to generate positive impacts on the development of the territories. municipalities of Magdalena, the Caribbean and the interior of the country.