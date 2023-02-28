news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 27 – World champion Argentina coach Manuel Scaloni is the winner of the Fifa ‘The Best’ award as best coach of 2022. Scaloni who was confirmed at the helm of the national team just today to 2026, was awarded in the gala ceremony taking place in Paris. The other two finalists for the accolade were Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.



“It’s a huge prize, which comes thanks to the players – Scaloni said -. I thank the 26 who allowed us to win the World Cup and the Argentinean federation for giving me the chance to win a World Cup. There is no more Nice to see the people of your country happy. The boys played and won for them,” he added.



The award for best women’s coach went to England coach Sarina Wiegman, who led the country to triumph at last summer’s European Championship. (HANDLE).

