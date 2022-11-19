SEVENTH VITTONE. Also this year the San Martino Fair recorded a massive presence of enthusiasts and breeders who exhibited the best heads of their cattle. More than two hundred cattle paraded on the catwalk in the presence of the jury, made up of the veterinarian Mario Pionzio and the experts Elis Noro, Adriano Orlassino, Piero Mania and Piero Noro. To coordinate the operations, the commissioner Ivo Peretto. These are the verdicts, as far as the red spotted breed is concerned. Dairy cows: 1) Maura Valcauda, ​​2) Odetta Giacone, 3) Rosalba Orlassino. Pregnant cows: 1) Vilma Noro, 2) Nellina Perucchione, 3) Cristina Peretto. Pregnant heifers: 1) Nives Noro, 2) Jari Nicoletta, 3) Giovanni Chiavenire. Farmed heifers: 1) Dario Gamba, 2) Irene Orlarej, 3) Fratelli Ughetti. Bulls under 12 months: 1) Ettore Quagliotti, 2) Nives Noro. Bulls over 12 months: 1) Fratelli Ughetti, 2) Ettore Quagliotti. The rankings for the black Aosta Valley breed. Pregnant cows: 1) Corrado Cordera, 2) Dario Gamba, 3) Cristina Peretto. Pregnant heifers: 1) Vilma Noro, 2) Maura Valcauda, ​​3) Davide Volpe. Manzette: 1) Cristina Peretto, 2) Andrea Borgesio, 3) Dario Gamba. On the other hand, the following goat cattle were exhibited: Gianluca Borgesio (39 heads), Alessia Girodo (65) and the Ughetti brothers (10). The organizers of the traditional appointment are the municipal administration and the reconstituted Pro loco. Also present were the children of the nursery and spring section of Rapunzel, the kindergarten and some guests of the “Le magnolie” nursing home. Thus the deputy mayor Livia Noro: «We thought of involving the children in the event, who showed keen interest and curiosity. For the elderly of the structure it was instead a return to a moment of their past life, not without moments of understandable emotion ».