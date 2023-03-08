Home News Awart March participants attack journalists, female reporter and cameraman injured
News

Awart March participants attack journalists, female reporter and cameraman injured

by admin
Awart March participants attack journalists, female reporter and cameraman injured

Islamabad (Ummat News) The participants of Aurat March attacked journalists in the federal capital. Women and transvestites assaulted a female journalist and cameraman of a private TV, injuring them. Journalists boycotted the Awrat March.

Organized by Aurat March, a march was organized in front of Press Club Islamabad in which women from different fields participated. The participants also raised slogans for women’s rights.

The participants tried to reach D Chowk by going ahead of the route fixed by the administration and the women came forward and removed the barbed wire.

They raised slogans that it is our right to protest on the road. The police stopped the protestors and there was a bitter exchange between the police officials and the protestors.

The protesters started shouting slogans against the Islamabad Police.

At the same time, the participants of Awart March also tortured the journalists who were covering it, as a result of which a female journalist and a cameraman of a private TV channel were injured. Women and transgenders attacked the media for coverage. Journalists boycotted the women’s march.

See also  Bad weather, awakened by the hailstorm: "We tried to save the car but it was raining stones, too dangerous"

You may also like

Gold weak page 1 – 03/08/2023

The river that has many bees – Diario...

Edumag will exalt women with the conversation ‘Commemoration...

Sri Lanka expected to receive IMF2.9 billion bailout...

Mayor election Mannheim: Applications can be submitted from...

Mario Abdo enables the first bank of transformers...

“The order given to the Army not to...

Truck hits cyclist in Delmenhorst – woman dies...

HE TRAVELED BY BUS WITH 18 KILOS OF...

They release a foreigner held in the rural...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy