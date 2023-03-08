Islamabad (Ummat News) The participants of Aurat March attacked journalists in the federal capital. Women and transvestites assaulted a female journalist and cameraman of a private TV, injuring them. Journalists boycotted the Awrat March.

Organized by Aurat March, a march was organized in front of Press Club Islamabad in which women from different fields participated. The participants also raised slogans for women’s rights.

Outside the National Press Club Islamabad, the participants of the Aurat March pelted stones on journalists. The reporter of the private TV channel, along with the photographer, was injured and shifted to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/OqbTcAMePO — Sheraz Gardazzi (@SheerazShah3) March 8, 2023

The participants tried to reach D Chowk by going ahead of the route fixed by the administration and the women came forward and removed the barbed wire.

They raised slogans that it is our right to protest on the road. The police stopped the protestors and there was a bitter exchange between the police officials and the protestors.

In the march, the woman clashed with the media representatives of the march organizers@ICT_Police pic.twitter.com/EjINoZ1jGC – Farzana Siddique (@ Farzana28813073) March 8, 2023

The protesters started shouting slogans against the Islamabad Police.

