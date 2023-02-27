© Reuters. The logo of the Axa insurance company in Montaigu, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe



(Reuters) – French insurer Axa, which owns 7.9% of Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BIT:), said it would sell nearly all of its shares in the Sienese bank.

Axa has specified that it will sell 100 million shares and, subsequently, will keep a small stake of 0.0007% of the share capital of Monte dei Paschi.

Completion and delivery of shares is scheduled for March 2.

Axa also said that it will not try to have representatives for the board at the next Monte meeting and that this operation has no effect on the bancassurance partnership with Siena and on Axa’s commitment to the Italian market.

(Translated by Chiara Scarciglia, editing Stefano Bernabei)