Home News Axa to sell nearly all of its roughly 8% stake in MPS by Reuters
News

Axa to sell nearly all of its roughly 8% stake in MPS by Reuters

by admin
Axa to sell nearly all of its roughly 8% stake in MPS by Reuters
© Reuters. The logo of the Axa insurance company in Montaigu, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

(Reuters) – French insurer Axa, which owns 7.9% of Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BIT:), said it would sell nearly all of its shares in the Sienese bank.

Axa has specified that it will sell 100 million shares and, subsequently, will keep a small stake of 0.0007% of the share capital of Monte dei Paschi.

Completion and delivery of shares is scheduled for March 2.

Axa also said that it will not try to have representatives for the board at the next Monte meeting and that this operation has no effect on the bancassurance partnership with Siena and on Axa’s commitment to the Italian market.

(Translated by Chiara Scarciglia, editing Stefano Bernabei)

See also  The Eastern Theater Command continues to organize practical joint exercises in the sea and airspace around Taiwan Island- Ministry of National Defense of the People's Republic of China

You may also like

They find a body on the Ruta del...

Between dream and colour. Impressionism is told in...

Enerca is installing solar panels to generate electricity...

Xi Jinping made important instructions on the in-depth...

Crotone, Travaglio in La7: “Note from Piantedosi? I’ve...

Attack against ex-wife of Gustavo Petro in Bolívar

Libro: An Industrial Design Guide Vol. 01: Understanding...

A subject who raped his daughters in Valledupar...

Yang Xingming called for promoting the construction of...

Valle has 550 cases of rare diseases

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy