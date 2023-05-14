Axis Moda, the most important fair of the textile industry, has arrived

Between May 18 and 19, the business fair in which business opportunities of $2 million dollars are expected will take place at the Expofuturo facilities, Eje Moda.

In its twenty-fourth version, Eje Moda arrives, the most important fair for the textile industry in the entire department, which will be focused on sustainable fashion, as the sector’s commitment to the environment, and which on this occasion will have the participation of 13 businessmen on the catwalk.

“This year’s slogan is Eje Moda el Futuro de la Moda 2023”, focused on sustainable fashion, because the textile and clothing industry is the second most polluting industry in the world and we cannot be oblivious to this reality”, said Lorenza Martínez, Deputy General Director of the Dosquebradas Chamber of Commerce.

This event, which has a 23-year tradition of strengthening the fashion system of the Coffee Region, was created by the Dosquebradas Chamber of Commerce, to promote business growth in the region, being the leading Industrial Municipality in the clothing sector, with more than 370 formally constituted companies, which generate more than 6,600 direct jobs.

The Colombian-Brazilian and Dutch-Colombo Chambers of Commerce will participate in the event.

THE SELECTED

It was learned that in this version a total of 40 businessmen were selected, who will be divided into catwalk, commercial samples, show room and business roundtables. national and international hand in hand with Procolombia.

“We have 40 entrepreneurs of which 39 are women; we really hope that visit us from other cities in Colombia, we also have 12 countries invited to Eje Moda 2023. The municipality makes an investment of $40 million to ensure that all these businessmen who have come forward can participate in the event”, said Mayor Diego Ramos during the opening ceremony of the fair that took place this week.

Lorenza Martínez also explained that this time they expect more than 12,000 attendees to the event, surpassing last year’s number of 10,500, who will also be able to enjoy 120 stands where there will be offers not only of textiles, but also of accessories, handicrafts, and even even for pets.

“It is the most important fair in the region, it is one of the most iconic events in the municipality, 13 businesswomen on the catwalk, 7 businessmen in an international business roundtable, 10 businessmen in a national roundtable, and 10 businesswomen in the business fair,” said Geovanny Ducuara Londono. Secretary of Economic Development and Competitiveness – Dosquebradas Mayor’s Office.

PROJECTION

According to Lorenza Martínez, it is expected to achieve business opportunities for the attending businessmen of the order of $2 million dollars.