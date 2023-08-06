Best known for The Bear series, Ayo Edebiri can’t wait to make her MCU debut, taking part in Thunderbolts – whose filming has been postponed due to the strikes currently underway.

Thunberbolts – expected at the cinema for the December 20, 2024 – will sanction not only the return of some historical heroes of the MCU but also the debut of Ayo Edebiri, set to join the franchise in an as yet unknown role. The young star – best known for the series The Bear – has not yet been able to share any details of his character, but has already revealed publicly be enthusiastic and impatient to take part in the project.

Thunderbolts – Ayo Edebiri set to debut in the MCU

The he resumed of the cinecomic should have started in June but they were postponed due to the writers’ strike and the subsequent strike by the SAG-AFTRA union. Ayo Edebiritherefore, publicly manifested his impatiencerevealing that he can’t wait to finally debut in the Marvel Universe:

On set I try to absorb as much as possible. I love learning new things. I’m excited for Thunderbolts for reasons that are not yet clear to me, but that’s okay. I feel that these kind of situations are the ones I benefited from the most. If I don’t know what exactly I will learn I know that I am in the best possible scenario, at least for me.

Read also

Wonder Woman 3 will be done: the official confirmation of Gal Gadot has arrived!

Thunderbolts in fact, it will be the first major project in the career of the actress, best known for her role as Sydney Adamu in the series The Bear – which earned her her first Emmy Award nomination – and expected at the cinema in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, where she voices April O’Neil. As mentioned, the release date of the project has been postponed from July 26, 2024 to December 20, causing many problems at Marvel – the cinecomic will in fact sanction the end of Phase 5. Described as the “The Suicide Squad”del MCU”the feature film brings together the most famous anti-heroes of the MCUwhich should be guided by Bucky BarnesWinter Soldier: Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) b Red Guardian (David Harbour). The cast then boasts the presence of Harrison Ford – in the role of General Ross, a role entrusted up to now to the late William Hurt -, of Julia Louis-Dreyfus – who returns to interpret the Countess Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine – and of Steven Yeun – which will lend body and voice to a “key character”. The direction is instead by Jake Schreierwhile to deal with the screenplay we find Eric Pearson, author of several Marvel direct-to-video shorts. Appointment therefore at December 2024to witness the entry into the MCU of Ayo Edebiri.