AYOBA, the superapp, reaches more than 25 million active users per month – Capsud.net

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, May 11, 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- On the occasion of its fourth anniversary, Ayoba, the African super app announced today that it has reached an important milestone by surpassing the mark of 25 million active users each month.

This figure is up from 20 million monthly active users in December 2022. The platform is available worldwide, but is mainly focused on the African continent. Among the key territories are Nigeria, Cameroon, South Africa, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Uganda and the Republic of Congo.

“25 million users is an important milestone that we reached for our fourth anniversary,” said Burak Akinci, CEO of the company. “Our journey has been transformative, and the positive feedback from our users fuels our drive for innovation. Our users are at the heart of our progress and we are grateful for their support. »

Ayoba’s efforts so far have focused on improving communication and content features. These were well received, with a 35% increase in messages and a 16% increase in stories and VoIP calls. Users viewed 88 million cards across all news channels, in areas such as entertainment, education, food, fashion and more.

“The first quarter of 2023 has been a significant period for ayoba in terms of growth and development, as we have improved our socialization and messaging features, as well as our microapp experience and added many other features”according to Akinci.

The introduction of the new “explore” homepage marks a significant step forward for the Android version of ayoba. This page, currently in a pilot phase, will be rolled out to all key territories in the future. It features a streamlined design for easy navigation through ayoba’s high-quality content and highlights themes for our users.

The micro-application section also saw a significant evolution during the first quarter at ayoba, since a shortcut was added in the bottom navigation bar. This section, referred to as an “evolving ecosystem for African small businesses” – and some large ones – allows service providers to easily access ayoba’s existing user base with minimal effort. The most popular micro-applications currently are “live scores” (allowing users to get the latest sports results), “ayoba gifting”, “video play apps”, sports and shopping.

Born from a partnership with MTN, ayoba is available to all users, regardless of the GSM network. In certain covered territories, ayoba users receive free internet data, which amplifies its value proposition*. The ambition for ayoba is to reach 100 million monthly active users by 2025, in line with MTN’s 2025 strategy.

About ayoba

10 REASONS TO USE AYOBA:

1. FREE TO USE: Ayoba is free to use and includes all features. You need internet data to connect to the internet, but if you are on MTN network, you will get free internet data everyday to use the app.

2. CHAT AND CALLS: Instant text and voice messaging, voice notes, and voice and video calls with any of your contacts. Note that voice and video calls consume user data.

3. SECURITY: End-to-end encryption means messages in a chat cannot be read by anyone else.

4. FIND YOUR FRIENDS: Use your existing address book to quickly and easily connect with your contacts.

5. CHAT WITH ANYONE: Text anyone in your contact list whether they are on the ayoba app or not. If your friend does not have the app, the message will be received via SMS, and their SMS reply will be sent to you via the app. It is a unique technology.

6. GROUP DISCUSSION: The more of you, the better! Create group chats to easily communicate with friends and family in a single conversation.

7. SHARING IS HELPING: Share videos, pictures, audios and other files with your contacts.

8. MEET: Share your location in real time with your ayoba contacts.

9. CHANNELS: Free access to a variety of Africa-centric content in the ayoba app. Whether it’s news, sports, fashion, music, education or entertainment, watch Black Star Channel for a taste of Ghana, Scrolla Africa in IsiZulu, Yoruba and Hausa, Pulse Channels for coverage of Nigerian and Ghanaian business news, current affairs, entertainment and more.

10. LISTEN AND PLAY: Our free music service allows users to listen to trending local and international songs in our highly engaging playlists. We also offer games: Subway Surfers, CR7 Strike, Car Rush Spore Hunter, BattleShip, Pinball, Solitaire and many more. New content is added every day.

Since its launch in May 2019, ayoba has reached millions of users, with a current base of 25 million monthly active users. It offers users free access to an ecosystem of digital services and a fairly rich media through channels, micro-apps and payment solutions, integrated into an African super-app.

Very adapted to the needs of African consumers, the ayoba application is accessible in 22 different languages. Users can send and receive encrypted messages, share photos, videos, files and voice notes, and subscribe to live channels. Family-friendly content is available through select channels aimed at entertaining, educating and empowering communities. ayoba is available for Android users on Google Playstore, Apple Store, PalmStore (Transsion), Huawei and BeMobi stores, as well as ayoba website (ayoba.me).

About MTN Group





Founded in 1994, MTN Group is a leading operator in emerging markets with a clear vision: to bring our customers a bold new digital world. We are inspired by our belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern, connected life. MTN Group is listed on the JSE Securities Exchange in South Africa under the name “MTN”. Our strategy is: Ambition 2025: Cutting-edge digital solutions for Africa’s progress.

