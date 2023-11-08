Home » Aysel Tuğluk was released – Breaking news – Sözcü
Former HDP Deputy Aysel Tuğluk was detained and referred to the courthouse on the grounds of an investigation dated 2012. Tuğluk was released on condition of judicial control.

Published: 19:10 – 08 November 2023 Updated: 19:13 – 08 November 2023

Former HDP Deputy Aysel Tuğluk, who was released from Kocaeli No. 1 F Type Prison on October 27, 2022, was detained on the grounds of an investigation dated 2012.

HDP member Tuğluk, who was brought to the Istanbul Palace of Justice in Çağlayan, was referred to the criminal judgeship of peace on duty after his statement at the prosecutor’s office.

Aysel Tuğluk was released on condition of judicial control.

