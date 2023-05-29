Azerbaijan.. Al-Hilali participates in the two meetings of the International Taekwondo Federation

Electronic flag – Rabat Idris Hilali, a member of the Executive Office of the International Taekwondo Federation, participated in the work of the two meetings of the Executive Office and the Ordinary General Assembly, held on May 28, 2023 in the capital, Baku, Republic of Azerbaijan, during which the decision to lift the suspension issued against the Singapore Taekwondo Federation was approved, as well as the acceptance of the membership of the Namibian Taekwondo Federation as a new federation. .

During the first meeting related to the Executive Office, many points on its agenda were discussed, and after verifying the presence of a quorum, the President of the International Taekwondo Federation, Chung Won Cho, recited the minutes of the recent meetings.

During the aforementioned meeting, the financial reports and laws for the year 2022 were approved, and then proceeded to study the rest of the other points included in the agenda of this session, foremost of which was the discussion of the new qualification system for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, then the World Championship and the Open Challenge Tournament for Para Taekwondo, It also reviewed reports of interest to the new headquarters, the Olympic Week for Electronic Sports, as well as the cultural festival, in addition to a report on the integrity file. The decision to lift the suspension issued by the Singapore Taekwondo Federation was also approved, as well as accepting the membership of the Namibian Taekwondo Federation as a new federation, as well as discussing the membership of the Portuguese Federation. .

The work of the meeting also witnessed the unveiling of the country hosting the World Championship for Adults and Adults for the year 2025, where the city of Wuxi in the People’s Republic of China was chosen, which will witness the organization of this global sporting event, after competition by the United States of America, Croatia and Bulgaria. The Emirate of Fujairah to host the World Championship for the same year 2025 for boys and girls, so that at the end of this meeting, the date for the next meeting of this Council will be determined.

Immediately after this Executive Office meeting, the International Federation also held its Ordinary General Assembly meeting, whose agenda included the majority of the previous points listed on the agenda of its Executive Office, but what distinguished it was the general approval issued by the International Federation regarding 163 national federations out of 213 Involved within it, which is the recognition that was based on the general course of the national federations and universities involved in this international sports body, as the Royal Moroccan University of Taekwondo came within category A2, noting that category A1 includes only six countries, while category A2 includes 26 countries, including Morocco, while category B1 includes 46 countries, category B2 consisted of 60 countries while category C included 25 countries.

It was also agreed during this meeting to move the headquarters of the International Federation from the Korean capital, Seoul, to the city of Chuncheon. It was also agreed, at the end of this General Assembly, to hold the works of its next session on the sidelines of organizing the World Youth Championship, which will be hosted by the South Korean city.