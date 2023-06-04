Home » Azerbaijan Cup: Roger Akakpo champion with Qabala Fk
The young Togolese attacking midfielder Yaovi Roger Akakpo is crowned champion with Qabala Fk in the cup.

Facing Neftchi FK for the final of the Azerbaijan Cup, Qabala Fk won the Grail. Roger Akakpo and his teammates snatched victory in extra time 1 goal to 0. Togolese attacking midfielder Yaovi Roger Akakpo was on the bench and did not come into play. Back from injury for a few months now, the player trained at Pumas FC Togo gradually regains its form and eventually its starting position which it lost.

Having arrived at the club since 2020, it must be said that this is Yaovi Roger Akakpo’s first major trophy. He thus ends the season on this coronation.

