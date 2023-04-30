Azerbaijan GP: Pérez thanks the Safety Car and wins, Leclerc third

The Mexican triumphed in the Azerbaijan GP ahead of his teammate, who was fooled by a Safety Car. Great podium for Leclerc.

E’ Sergio Perez to take home the GP d’Azerbaigian. The Mexican took a big victory on the streets of Baku, always keeping a safe distance Max Verstappen. The Safety Carexited on lap 10 after the accident of deVriescondemned the Dutchman, who had obtained the lead in the very first laps up Charles Leclerc: the Red Bull he decided to stop him under the yellow flag, perhaps committing naivety given the very high probability that the security car would leave. In the second stint, Verstappen pushed hard to keep up with his teammate, overheating the tires and giving way towards the end of the race. Third Leclerc, who defends himself from the final comeback of a great Fernando Alonso. The gap from the Red Bulls to the rest of the grid is still frightening: the gap between Pérez and the first of the others is 21″, an eternity if you consider that a Safety Car took to the track.

Quinto Sainzmasterfully overtaken by Alonso on the restart, followed by Hamilton. Like Verstappen, the seven-times world champion was harmed by the Safety Car, but he made a brilliant comeback and put pressure on Ferrari for much of the second stint. Seventh Strollfollowed by a disappointing Russell, which in any case brings home the point for the fastest lap. They close the points area Norris e Tsunoda. They follow Plates, Albon, Magnussen, Gasly, Ocon, Sargeant, Hulkenberg e Bottas. The number 31 Alpine rider was the protagonist, without fault, of a dangerous scene in the final stages: while he was returning to the pits for the pit stop, he almost ran over the photographers who were lurking under the podium. Retire Zhou due to technical problem e deVries by accident.





An hour before the start, news arrives that two cars will start from the pit lane: Ocon’s Alpine (as in the Sprint) and Hulkenberg’s Haas. In the first stint all the cars were on medium tyres, except de Vries, Hulkenberg and Ocon, who tried to recover from the last three positions with an alternative strategy. At the start, nothing changes in the top positions: the only noteworthy battle is between Hamilton and Alonso, with the Spaniard trying to overtake in Turn 2 without success. In the first lap Stroll and Russell immediately recover two positions, while Tsunoda loses the same number and Albon touches Piastri losing an endplate of the front wing. Instead, Bottas collapses in eighteenth position, while Magnussen also reports problems with the front wing. In the very first laps Verstappen immediately puts pressure on Leclerc, but without DRS the Monegasque manages to maintain his position.

As soon as the mobile wing is activated by Race Direction, Ferrari has no chance to defend itself and the Dutchman begins his breakaway. Leclerc tries to keep the gap from Red Bull under second, but on lap 5 Pérez also gets rid of the Monegasque. At the same moment Gasly stops, anticipating the first stop very much. Many drivers outside the top ten anticipate the pit stop a lot, while on lap 9 Alonso breaks the delay and begins his attack on Hamilton’s Mercedes, who stops in the pits before the inevitable overtaking. Meanwhile, Pérez maintains the gap from Verstappen, who struggles with the rear of the car and is stopped on lap 10. The stop is a joke for the Dutchman and Hamilton: de Vries hits the inside wall in Turn 5 and stops in Turn 6 , so the Race Direction was forced to bring out the Safety Car as soon as the world leader leaves the pits.

All those who have not stopped yet can therefore take advantage of a free stop: Pérez takes the lead, while Leclerc overtakes Verstappen. Sainz, who stopped together with his teammate with a nice double pit stop, remains fourth, followed by Alonso, Russell, Stroll, Ocon, Hulkenberg and Hamilton. The Alpine and Haas rider haven’t stopped yet and their race is compromised. On the restart, Pérez remains the leader without problems, while Verstappen gets rid of Leclerc already in Turn 3. Great maneuvers on the other hand by the two Aston Martins and Hamilton: Stroll takes advantage of a slight error at the first braking point by Russell, who had overtaken the Canadian in pinwheel of stops, to pass the British in Turn 2; Alonso surprise attacks Sainz, distracted by the overtaking suffered by Leclerc directly in front, in Turn 4 and closes a fantastic maneuver; Hamilton also performs a great maneuver in Turn 1 on his teammate, the protagonist of a bad restart.

On lap 16 Stroll hit the inside wall of Turn 5 hard, like de Vries, without major consequences. In the meantime, the two Red Bulls begin a wonderful duel exchanging fast laps and abandoning the company: at the end of lap 20 the gap between Verstappen and Leclerc is already over 7.5″, confirming the second lap gap on the race pace between the two pilots from the Milton Keynes team and the three chasing teams. The focus then shifts to the great battle for the podium between the Ferraris, the Aston Martins and the Mercedes: Hamilton continues his comeback and gets rid of Stroll, who favors the maneuver of the seven-time world champion with a long one at the last corner before the main straight. In the last positions valid for the points, Ocon and Hulkenberg, who have yet to stop, create a long train of cars due to their very slow pace.

In the middle of the race, the Mercedes become threatening: Hamilton and Russell enter the DRS zone respectively on Sainz and Stroll, who seems to be struggling a lot on the hard ones. Tire degradation appears to be decidedly higher than expected, but the only driver to gamble on the second stop is Gasly. On lap 29 Verstappen slipped 2.3″ behind his teammate, who maintained an excellent pace, signaling problems with the balance between the differential and the engine brake. At the same time, Alonso began to put pressure on Leclerc, dropping below second for the first time twenty laps from the end, but the Monegasque responded very well with a lap half a second faster than that of the Spaniard on lap 32. Sixteen laps from In the end, Bottas also makes the second stop to put on the medium tyres.

Fifteen laps from the end, Hamilton began to attack Sainz, who was unable to keep up with Alonso’s pace, while Zhou retired due to a reliability problem. Very disappointing race for Alfa Romeo, which proved to be the slowest single-seater on the grid in Baku. Hamilton constantly puts pressure on Ferrari, but on the straight Mercedes gains little on the Maranello car. The Mercedes drivers try everything, but Sainz and Stroll make no mistakes. Five laps from the end, Hulkenberg locks up in Turn 5 and is passed by Norris on the stretch that leads to Turn 7. The tires of the German, who hasn’t stopped yet since the start of the race, are now finished and Tsunoda and Piastri are also they take advantage.

Three laps from the end, the battle for the fastest lap begins: Alonso answers Verstappen, who tries one last attack on Leclerc’s Ferrari. On lap 50 the Spaniard steals the additional point from the Dutchman again, but Russell gets everyone to agree and stops to put on the soft tire and get the point in the last lap with a 1:43.370. On the penultimate lap Hulkenberg finally made a stop, while Ocon stopped and on the last lap, dodging the photographers who were lurking under the podium. A truly dangerous situation in this final race, which does not give particular emotions despite a last desperate attempt by Alonso and Hamilton. The Grand Prix therefore ends with the triumph of Pérez, the first double winner of the GP d’Azerbaigian.