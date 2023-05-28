Home » Azerbaijan Premyer Lygasi: Qabala Fk and Roger Akakpo in UEFA Conference League play-offs
Azerbaijan Premyer Lygasi: Qabala Fk and Roger Akakpo in UEFA Conference League play-offs

This weekend, the Azerbaijani Premyer Lygasi played the 36th and last day. Qabala Fk was hooked by Kapaz FK 1 goal everywhere. Despite this draw, Qabala Fk finished 4th in the standings with 50 points.

The young Togolese striker Roger Akakpo was on the match sheet but did not take part in the meeting. Set aside after a long and nasty injury, Yaovi Roger Akakpo has struggled to find a starting spot since his return. Qabala Fk will play in the Azerbaijan Cup final on June 3. A probable first professional title awaits Yaovi Roger Akakpo.

