Home News Azerbaijani. Clashes resume in Nagorno Karabakh
News

Azerbaijani. Clashes resume in Nagorno Karabakh

by admin
Azerbaijani. Clashes resume in Nagorno Karabakh
(Photo: Geopolitical News / GB).

by Angelo Gambella

The Azerbaijani armed forces have launched military operations, defined as “local” by the Defense Ministry of Baku, in Nagorno Karabakh. There is currently fighting in the area of ​​Sushi – Lisagor, with the Azerbaijani military allegedly crossing the line of contact of the Armenian forces. The truce would also have been violated in Martuni.
The Russian interposition forces have ordered the Azerbaijanis to withdraw.
European Council President Charles Michel called Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the phone to express concern about the ongoing escalation. Reiterating the EU’s commitment to achieving stabilization and therefore sustainable peace, he invited the parties to suspend hostilities and find compromise solutions.

Previous articlePrincipality of Monaco. Mission of Undersecretary Maria Tripodi

See also  The central axis’s application for heritage has launched another important project, "Beijing Swift" to join as a spokesperson-qianlong.com.cn

You may also like

Historic victory for Morocco over Brazil in a...

I knew it? This Saturday there will be...

Xiamen: Promoting small servings and half servings with...

District of Ansbach | Ray of light on...

Khartoum Water Authority announces that the Jabal Awlia...

Verbigracia

Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus: “Attempt at nuclear...

Opening of ‘average annual salary era of 100...

A woman threatened her grandchildren with a knife...

Persevere in using Xi Jinping’s new era of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy