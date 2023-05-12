Azerbaijani soldier killed in clash on Armenian border

In the statement of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, it was reported that a soldier named Muhammet Garayev from the Azerbaijani army was martyred as a result of the provocation of the Armenian forces. In the statement, it was noted that operational conditions are under the control of the Azerbaijani army. In another statement of the ministry, it was stated that the kamikaze UAV belonging to the Armenian forces was neutralized. LATEST SITUATION There have been clashes and tensions on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border for 3 days. On May 10, in the direction of Zod region […]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

