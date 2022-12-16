(Original Title: Azivudine Tablets Launched in Jinan)

Every AI newsletter, along with the release of the new policy, the domestic new crown oral drug Azvudine Tablets has also begun to be sold nationwide. The reporter learned that the drug is currently available for pre-order in Jinan Quanfu Hospital. The person in charge of Jinan Quanfu Hospital said: At present, Azivudine can accept reservations at Jinan Quanfu Hospital, and 500 appointments were made in less than an hour. The reservation phone number for hospital working hours is 0531-66899041. In particular, citizens are reminded to make an appointment first, and then come to the hospital to pick up the medicine after the appointment is successful, so as not to run errands.

On July 25 this year, Azvudine was approved for the treatment of COVID-19. It is reported that Azvudine is the second new crown oral drug approved for marketing in China after Paxlovid, and it is the first self-developed oral small molecule new crown virus pneumonia treatment drug approved by my country, which can be used to treat common new coronaviruses adult patients with pneumonia. (Dazhong.com)

A few days ago, the reporter learned that the domestically produced new crown oral drug Azivudine is also available in Jinan. Previously, Azvudine was used in the “Ninth Edition of the New Crown Diagnosis and Treatment Plan” for the treatment of adult patients with ordinary new coronary pneumonia. At present, Azifuding is accepting reservations at Jinan Quanfu Hospital.

Related news: The domestic new crown oral medicine is available in Jinan Quanfu Hospital!Azvudine tablets 310 yuan a bottle

Azvudine Approved for COVID-19 Treatment

Recently, the State Council’s Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism Medical Treatment Group for Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia Epidemic Issued the “Notice on Doing a Good Job in Internet Medical Services for New Coronary Pneumonia”, clarifying that medical institutions can issue online prescriptions for the treatment of symptoms related to New Coronary Pneumonia, and encourage entrusting qualified first-timers The third party delivers the medicine to the patient’s home.

On July 25 this year, Azvudine, produced by real organisms, was approved for the treatment of new crowns, and was included in the Ninth Edition of the New Crown Diagnosis and Treatment Plan on August 9 for the treatment of common adult patients with new coronary pneumonia. Take 5mg once a day, and the course of treatment should not exceed 14 days at most. On November 19, the news of “Azifuding online sales” briefly appeared on the Internet, but it was quickly stopped.

On December 14, the reporter learned from Henan Real Biotechnology Co., Ltd. that under the guidance of the new policy, its strategic partner Fosun Pharma stated: “It has reached strategic cooperation with many domestic business partners such as Sinopharm Holdings and China Resources Pharmaceuticals to give full play to With their respective resource advantages, we will jointly improve the national terminal accessibility of the real biological Azvudine tablets, accelerate the channel network coverage, and contribute to the fight against the epidemic. At present, Azvudine tablets have been completed in 31 provinces, regions and cities across the country. Medical insurance is linked to the network, and is speeding up the distribution of terminal goods in hospitals across the country, covering more than 2,000 hospitals across the country. Fosun Pharma is in contact with a number of Internet medical platforms to achieve accessibility through multiple channels to further meet the needs of home treatment for patients infected with the new coronavirus need.”

It is understood that Azvudine is a broad-spectrum RNA virus inhibitor and my country’s first oral anti-coronavirus drug with independent intellectual property rights. “In layman’s terms, if the new crown virus is likened to a small house, the small house is made of reinforced concrete, and Azvudine is similar to the raw materials connecting the reinforced concrete. Originally, the building of the house required reinforced concrete masonry, but Because the ‘raw material’ of Azifuding blocked the subsequent connection, the house could not be built up and collapsed, and the virus could not replicate and died.” The person in charge of Real Biology said.

Clinical efficacy of azvudine

Positively affirmed by authoritative experts

It is understood that the clinical efficacy of Azvudine has also been affirmed by many experts.

Jiang Jiandong, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and dean of the Institute of Materia Medica, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, said: “Based on both specimens and specimens is an important treatment principle followed by Chinese medicine. It not only emphasizes the treatment of disease symptoms, but also treats the cause of the disease. The characteristic of anti-virus is to treat the ‘symptoms’, and the protection of the thymus is equivalent to Gu ‘Ben’.” Azvudine anti-coronavirus conforms to two pharmacological models, the first is anti-virus, inhibiting the function of RdRp of the new coronavirus, and its anti-coronavirus Viral action is mainly concentrated in the thymus; the thymus is actually an amplifier, as long as the T cells can produce enough functions, they can enter the second item, which is to eliminate the virus in the whole body through the immune system. “

Professor Chang Junbiao, the inventor of Azvudine and vice president of Zhengzhou University, said in an interview with the media: “As a nucleoside analogue that inhibits viral RNA-dependent RNA polymerase (RdRp), Azvudine can specifically act Based on the RdRp of the new coronavirus, thereby inhibiting virus replication, its drug has strong targeting and long-lasting effects. Related experiments have shown that azvudine has a broad-spectrum inhibitory effect on the replication of RNA viruses. The new coronavirus is also a virus that uses RNA as its genetic material. Tests have proved that the drug has a good inhibitory effect on the new coronavirus. At the same time, it is also effective against mutant viruses.”

Zhang Fujie, director of the Infection Clinical and Research Center of Beijing Ditan Hospital, Capital Medical University, said: “Azvudine is a nucleoside drug that specifically acts on RdRp, which can precisely block the RNA replication of the new coronavirus. Non-clinical studies have shown that Azvudine It can effectively inhibit the SARS-CoV-2 strain, improve lung damage, enhance immunity, and significantly shorten the time for nucleic acid to become negative. Phase III clinical studies in China and Russia have further confirmed that Azvudine is effective against mild and moderate new coronaviruses Efficacy and safety in patients with pneumonia.”

■Relevant information

Azvudine 1mg specification is used to treat adult patients with common COVID-19. 5 mg per dose, once a day. Administration of Azivudine after meals can increase the degree of exposure in the body and should be taken on an empty stomach. To ensure the dosage, the tablets should be swallowed whole and not crushed.

Channel for reporting news clues: download the “Qilu Yidian” app from the app market, or search for the WeChat mini-program “Qilu Yidian”, 600 journalists from across the province are waiting for you to report online!