Aztrid Novillo, the woman from Cuenca who documents the life of the blue fox in Norway

Aztrid lives in Svalbard, where she is documenting the lives of blue foxes. Photo: Kjersti Monsen

It was 2018, and Aztrid Novillo was in a permafrost engineering course in the Svalbard archipelago, in Norway. At that time, Aztrid, who had left Cuenca, the place of his birth and upbringing, was studying for a master’s degree in landscaping.

Architect from the University of Azuay, Aztrid chose to continue her studies in Norway, where, at first, she was overwhelmed. The depression that had ignited in the Nordic country was affecting her.

But it would be precisely in Norway, while he was on the course, that his life would take a turn. In his free moments, Aztrid would walk and visit the different spaces that made up the Svalbard archipelago.

In that he saw a blue fox, an animal that remains charcoal-colored throughout the year. The encounter changed her life, not only in her state of mental health, but in what she would decide to do for her future.

“I met the blue fox, and it made me see the perspective that, even in places that do not seem to have no life, there is life. He gave me the spark of life that I needed so much, ”the woman from Cuenca told the newspaper El Mercurio.

Having seen the arctic animal was only the beginning of a relationship that would continue to this day, through photography.

Connection with the blue fox

Although architecture was what led Aztrid to meet the blue fox, photography, which until five years ago had no connection with the architect, allowed her to connect with that tiny animal.

After completing her master’s degree, Aztrid enrolled in a workshop to learn how to make documentaries. There he learned the techniques of photography and how to do interviews, and after analyzing it, he left architecture.

Between trials and errors, between comings and goings, and a lot of patience, in 2021 he obtained funds that allowed him to dedicate himself fully to filming the blue foxes. What Aztrid wanted was to understand what these animals were like, how, despite being tiny, they adapted to a frozen space.

For that, he also chose to move to Svalbard, where he continues to record the life cycle of the blue foxes. The objective is to culminate with this work that will end up becoming a documentary that will be presented at festivals in Europe.

Until then, Aztrid teaches children in northern Norway, together with the organization NODA, how people can live with local animals.

“I do a little bit of everything, but it’s always driven towards a deeper understanding of the wildlife that surrounds us and to create a little love for these animals and creatures to protect them,” Aztrid said.

Make the first move

In addition to having helped her at a time when she was unwell, the blue fox showed Aztrid that people are always in time to make a change, be it their profession or their life, although many say that it is not possible.

That the only thing that matters is taking the first step, which is difficult but necessary, and then, with its ups and downs, life becomes much calmer through nature.

“The only thing to do is jump in and do it. You have to go with a little security, have a plan. In my case, I had my documentary, which I have already started and now we have to continue”, said Aztrid. (YO)