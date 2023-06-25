Azuay ambitions podiums in the National Artistic Gymnastics

Madelyne Quirola (I), Mikaela Vélez, Nataly Santamaría, and Ivonne Sarmiento make up the pre-juvenile artistic gymnastics team for women.

Madelyne Quirola is 13 years old. She has been practicing artistic gymnastics since she was four. In her workouts she tries to perfect her routines on vault, floor, bar and beam. She has greater respect for the last two and she tries to concentrate as much as possible to avoid any serious fall.

The student from Las Catalinas is part of the Azuayan team that will travel to Portoviejo for the National Age Group Championship to be held in mid-July. She will be selective for a South American championship.

Coach Carolina Vargas has good expectations. She aspires to return home with team podiums in the junior men’s and women’s pre-juvenile categories, and with at least three individual medals. It will be the first trip out of the province after the pandemic.

We were at home for a year. It was quite hard, especially for the pre-juveniles who were caught by the development in a pandemic. For children it will be their first competition. They are doing a good job. With them we want them to gain experience, touch, and measure the level with the rest of the provinces.

Sofia Molina. Martina Alava. Danna Baca. Doménica Álvarez and Daniela Bravo are part of the women’s children’s team that will compete for the first time in a National.

The team travels a day in advance to adapt to the different competition devices. It is that in Cuenca they still train with implements of more than two decades.

The pikes we have are soft, in other places they have harder pikes. The bars have a wider range of flexibility than ours, so the girls feel that they are coming out, they are afraid. That’s why we go a day before so they can get together a bit. Juveniles adapt faster.

upcoming challenges

Luis Vargas, president of the Provincial Gymnastics Association, points out that, within the framework of the Massification Program, in August Cuenca will host the National Artistic Gymnastics; in October it will host the National Rhythmic Gymnastics; in November it will organize the Cuenca Independence Cup.

Before, on July 8, he will receive the National Cheerleading. Each of the activities is carried out in conjunction with the associated clubs: Double Turn Gymnastics, Luva Gymnastics & Cheer and Flying Flairs.

