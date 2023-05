The Azuayos David Vega and Ángeles Bonilla qualified for the Junior Triathlon World Championship after placing 13th and 11th, in their genders, during the Pan American Qualifier that took place on the morning of this Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Punta Cana, Republic Dominican.

The ecumenical contest will be in Hamburg, Germany.

Ecuador will compete again in a Youth World Cup after it did so in 2019 with Paula Vega, Josseline Yuqui and Gabriel Terán from Guayaquil.