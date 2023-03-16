Artificial Intelligence

Azure

Open Source

Today March 16, 2023

Open source technologies have made a tremendous contribution to the advancement of artificial intelligence and machine learning. They have enabled developers, data scientists, and organizations to collaborate, innovate, and build better AI solutions. Azure AI works closely with GitHub and data science communities to give organizations and enterprises access to a variety of open source technologies for building and deploying cutting-edge AI solutions.

Overview of some OS technologies in Azure AI

Foundation-Modelle in Azure ML provide native capabilities that enable customers to build and operationalize open-source base models at scale.

in Azure ML provide native capabilities that enable customers to build and operationalize open-source base models at scale. next generation of Azure Cognitive Services for Vision with the Florence model for significantly better image captions.

with the Florence model for significantly better image captions. New additions in the Responsible AI Toolbox

Azure AI Infrastructure offers comprehensive scale-up and scale-out capabilities for the world’s most advanced AI workloads.

offers comprehensive scale-up and scale-out capabilities for the world’s most advanced AI workloads. Optimized training framework to speed up PyTorch model development.

to speed up PyTorch model development. MLflow 2.0 compatibility in Azure Machine Learning

Learn more