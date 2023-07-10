Azure Architects Connect: modernization and cloud native development of enterprise applications

App & Data ModernizationAzureCloud NativeContainer

Monday 26 June 2023

The modernization of apps and databases means thinking long-term about the future and is a key to continued business success, especially for companies. With the right cloud-first strategy, you can bring your most important applications up to date with the latest technology. In the Microsoft cloud ecosystem, you have all the tools you need for comprehensive modernization. We introduce you to the most important services.

The next issue of Azure Architects Connect am July 11th about the modernization of existing applications and the development of new solutions based on the Azure platform services. Established architecture patterns and approaches are presented under the title “Modernization and Cloud Native Development of Enterprise Applications”. You will also get to know challenges, business drivers, costs, scalability, relevant services and containerization as important cornerstones. Among other things, the two experts Philip Teilmeier and Karsten Kempe will present the advantages of using the Azure platform services and show you how they can be used to increase the efficiency and agility of your company.

In summary, you can look forward to the following agenda items:

Introduction to Azure platform servicesModernize existing applications with Azure platform servicesDevelop new solutions based on Azure cloud native servicesEstablished architecture patterns and approachesChallenges and business driversCost and scalability

The 90-minute virtual lecture starts at 10 a.m. All you need to do to take part is a short registration.

