Azure Container Instances: Confidential containers in public preview

Azure Container Instances: Confidential containers in public preview
Monday March 13, 2023

More and more Azure customers are using cloud-native, container-based applications to support their workloads. At the same time, the same customers are looking for cloud hosting options that offer maximum privacy. However, this is often related to complex infrastructure management.

To address these challenges, Microsoft now has confidential containers for the Azure Container Instances developed. This serverless platform allows you to run Linux containers in a hardware-based and certified environment (TEE: Trusted Execution Environment) – with the simplicity of a serverless container platform and the improved security of confidential computing. TEEs are secured execution environments that provide runtime protection for your containers, helping to protect the data in use and the initialized code.

Possible scenarios for confidential containers in Azure Container Instances

  • Data clean rooms for multi-party data analytics and machine learning training
  • Confidential inference workloads

