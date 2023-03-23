Home News Azure Database for PostgreSQL: New security and observability features
Azure Database for PostgreSQL: New security and observability features

Azure Database for PostgreSQL: New security and observability features
Microsoft has set itself the task of Azure Database for PostgreSQL the best destination for migrating or modernizing your open source enterprise workloads. For this reason, new features are now available to you that can be of great importance for the development of mission-critical applications.

The new features will help better protect your data, improve credential management, and gain better control over your databases.

Azure Active Directory

You can now improve database security by delegating the management and authentication of your database credentials to a central identity provider – Azure Active Directory in Azure Database for PostgreSQL – Flexible Server is now generally available for this purpose.

Customer Managed Keys

With the availability of Customer Managed Keys, you gain an additional layer of control and can encrypt your data to meet specific security and compliance requirements, for example.

Improvements in observability

New powerful tools such as improved metrics, PgBouncer monitoring, Azure Monitor Workbooks or Performance Insights ensure better monitoring of your database and optimization of app query performance.

