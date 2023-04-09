Home News Azure Developer Community Call: Highly Available Architectures on Azure
Azure Developer Community Call: Highly Available Architectures on Azure

Wednesday 05 April 2023

In the next „Ask Me Anything”-Session of Azure Developer Community Call am 20. April 2023 Dennis Zielke from Microsoft Germany shows best practices around this Architectural design for high-availability Azure applications.

Among other things, it will cover why cloud environments can fail and what strategies you can implement to build a resilient architecture that ensures high availability. It also covers best practices for testing and validating your high availability assumptions. The goal is to provide you with practical insights and advice that can help you build a robust and reliable architecture on Azure.

The Azure Developer Community Call – Ask Me Anything is for anyone working on an Azure project who needs advice? Various experts will answer your questions on a key topic, give you tips and reveal best practices. The next edition starts on April 20 at 4 p.m. You only have to register briefly to participate.

