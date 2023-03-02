Azure

operating systems

Cloud Native

Today March 02, 2023

The current update for Azure HPC Cache brings various improvements: The biggest change is the preview version of the new caching option Azure HPC Cache Premium Read-Write. This represents the next generation of premium caching for high-performance computing workloads. Azure HPC Cache Premium Read-Write enables access to files with high bandwidth and low latency. You get the read and write performance you would expect from a local NVMe drive.

For your compute-intensive enterprise workloads, Premium HPC offers lower latency than Standard HPC Cache. You can provision up to 84TB of capacity in a single cache and point thousands of compute clients to the cache for up to 20GB/s read throughput.

Azure HPC Cache – Standard: reduced prices

While it looks like the cost of everything is only going to increase, there’s good news for this cache option at least: prices have been reduced by as much as 33% in some regions. The new prices are effective immediately.

Terraform

Terraform is an open source software tool developed by HashiCorp and provides an orchestration layer for provisioning Azure resources. With that you can make your own vdbench-Provide a test system with all the resources needed to run a performance benchmark. The HPC Cache team created a vdbench NFS-backed storage cache Terraform recipe for this.

Learn more