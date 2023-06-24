Home » Azure VMware Solution: These are the innovations in June
Azure VMware Solution: These are the innovations in June

Thursday 15 June 2023

Azure VMware Solution has received the monthly update, in June various new functions such as stretched clusters have been added. Check out the new opportunities.

Stretched clusters and CMK

Stretched Clusters for Azure VMware Solution, now officially available, offer 99.99% availability for mission-critical applications that require the highest availability. Stretched clusters allow customers to focus on the needs and capabilities of their core applications rather than worrying about infrastructure availability. In the event of failures in the availability zones, customers’ virtual machines (VMs) and applications automatically switch to an unaffected availability zone without any impact to the application.

With this release, customers can now use customer-managed keys to encrypt Enhanced vSAN. By default, virtual machines within the vSAN datastore are protected with data-at-rest encryption using a FIPS 140-2 compliant Data Encryption Key (DEK) generated for each local disk on ESXi hosts. These DEKs are encrypted using the Microsoft-supplied VMware vSAN Key Encryption Key (service-managed key).

Network Design Guides for Azure VMware Solution

The new Azure VMware Solution Landing Zone Accelerator Network Design Guide walks you through the AVS network options and shows you what might work best for your business. With every decision affecting the next, it’s imperative to look at all your network options and see what fits your needs.

