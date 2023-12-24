BÃ¶rse Frankfurt-News: ESG, terms and celebrity ETFs – review 2023 (ETFs)

FRANKFURT (DEUTSCHE-BOERSE AG) – Good inflows, many new products, successful new ideas such as term ETFs and a first “celebrity” ETF, namely from Gerd Kommer – after the difficult year of 2022, the ETF was able to -Industry will continue its successful course in 2023.

December 19, 2023. It was once again a good year for the ETF industry – and also for ETF trading on Xetra. After the global ETF market suffered from weak stock and bond performance last year, this one will A new high has probably been reached this year with a global investment volume of 10.32 trillion US dollars in ETFs, as the British consulting firm ETFGI reports.

Share this: Facebook

X

