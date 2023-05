Ali Babacan met with the citizens in Etlik district of Ankara today. Sharing his photos taken while chatting with the citizens on his Twitter account, Babacan said: “I met with our citizens in Etlik today. On May 28, I told them that they should vote for our candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu for wealth and peace. We will continue to work street by street, door to door for the last week.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook