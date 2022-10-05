Home News Baby abandoned in a plastic bag. Saved by the carabinieri
The carabinieri of Trapani found him abandoned in a plastic bag in a dirt road in Paceco, not far from an elementary school. The owner of a piece of land, bordered by the dirt road where the newborn was found, a farmer who was on his way to work, found the baby and raised the alarm. Taken to the hospital, his conditions were declared good and the little boy was called Francesco Alberto as the saint of Assisi and as the carabiniere who first picked him up. Now we are trying to figure out how to trace the baby’s mother, if he was abandoned by her or if someone helped the woman to get rid of her baby. The placenta was still in the bag, which suggests that the mother gave birth at home.

