Home » baby choked on food – Tiscali News
News

baby choked on food – Tiscali News

by admin
baby choked on food – Tiscali News

Drama in Vieste, in Puglia, where the little girl lost her life due to a piece of mozzarella. The pain of the mayor

(Photo Ansa)

TiscaliNews

A normal meal that turned into tragedy. A 6-year-old girl died in Vieste (Foggia) of suffocation perhaps later having eaten a bite of mozzarella. An immense pain for the entire community of the renowned Apulian seaside resort.

I am deeply saddened“, wrote the mayor of Vieste Giuseppe Nobiletti in a post on Facebook giving news of the disappearance of the little girl.

“We remain speechless in the face of the fatality of a life that is interrupted at such an early age and ne we feel the deep turmoil – continues Nobiletti – On behalf of myself and of the city, I express my deepest sympathy to Aurora’s family, with the hope that she will find comfort in the memory of her smile and her innocence, as well as the strength to overcome the pain of this terrible tragedy”.


See also  Childhood Guarantor to institutions: "Let minors participate in decisions"

You may also like

OUTSIDE THE WALLS – The documentary on the...

They commemorate the second May 10 of the...

Prosecutor denied Petro again: “We will not negotiate...

Not lost?Li Xiaopeng was promoted to Secretary of...

Wendy’s Experiments with Chatbot Operator for Drive-Thru Service...

Actor of Noppo and Gonta dies at 88...

Do you want to be part of the...

“Kerley-Jacobs question and answer? The stadium fills him...

“The Salvadoran people have a low IQ”

In 4 municipalities of Casanare minors will be...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy