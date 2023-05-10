baby choked on food – Tiscali News

A normal meal that turned into tragedy. A 6-year-old girl died in Vieste (Foggia) of suffocation perhaps later having eaten a bite of mozzarella. An immense pain for the entire community of the renowned Apulian seaside resort.

“I am deeply saddened“, wrote the mayor of Vieste Giuseppe Nobiletti in a post on Facebook giving news of the disappearance of the little girl.

“We remain speechless in the face of the fatality of a life that is interrupted at such an early age and ne we feel the deep turmoil – continues Nobiletti – On behalf of myself and of the city, I express my deepest sympathy to Aurora’s family, with the hope that she will find comfort in the memory of her smile and her innocence, as well as the strength to overcome the pain of this terrible tragedy”.