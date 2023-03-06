THE PYLON

A Venezuelan couple, parents of 8 more children -one of whom they had the illusion of knowing-, they are going through a hard time because the new member of the family died at birth.

The case happened in the municipality of Codazzi on March 5, when Kiara Enriques at 3 in the afternoon she had labor pains. Her husband, Ángel Leguizamón, took her to the Codazzi Clinic, where the nursing staff told them that they would see her in a few minutes. However, Leguizamón warned them that they were Venezuelans and that her sentimental partner was not affiliated with the health system.

“He told them that the pregnant woman is Venezuelan and does not have EPS and tells us that unfortunately they could not be treated,” referred to the boy’s father, who was called Jeremiah Jael.

after that they were transferred to the local hospital where they received medical attention, but the specialists told them, once Kiara went into the delivery room, that she had complications because the creature was standing.

“The doctor calls me and tells me that there was a risk, the child was born purple and died a few minutes later, I think they should have treated him at the clinic because my partner was already in labor and the child took too long”, referred Angel Leguizamonwho works in construction and lives with his family in the La Roca Tres de Codazzi neighborhood.

Finally, he stated that his wife was not affiliated with the health system because he was waiting for the Temporary Protection Permit for Venezuelan migrants, which arrived on Thursday, March 2. “To her They did all the prenatal checkups at the Codazzi Hospital and during the pregnancy there were no complications. This case will be left in the hands of a lawyer to determine what actions to take.” Leguizamon pointed out.

In this regard, the Codazzi Health Secretary, Monica Londono, He stated that he does have knowledge, superficially, therefore he will request the medical history from both the hospital and the clinic to determine what actions to follow.

“The investigation of the case began, an email will be sent to these two institutions so that together with the department we can articulate the process to follow,” said the official.

CASES OF LATE PERINATAL AND NEONATAL DEATH

According to the National Institute of Health through epidemiological week 8 of 2023, which goes from February 19 to 25have been reported in the country 1,114 cases of perinatal and late neonatal deaths, of these 45 They have been in Cesar.

The diagnosis of deaths in a 25 % correspond mainly to disorders of neonatal and maternal origin, followed by prematurity-immaturity with the 24,4 %due to suffocation and causes related to the 22,4 %highlighted the entity.