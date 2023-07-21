Home » Baby died of hyperthermia after being left in a car
News

by admin
A 10-month-old baby tragically lost her life after spending at least five hours forgotten inside a car.

The minor’s nanny left the vehicle parked in a garage in the city of Macclenny, located in northeast Florida, United States. The unfortunate incident occurred in the midst of high temperatures, reaching 36 degrees Celsius, which triggered a fatal outcome.

The nanny responsible for the baby’s care was identified as 46-year-old Rhonda Jewell. She was charged with “aggravated homicide of a minor” and arrested after authorities became aware of the tragedy.

At the hearing before the judge, bail was set at $25,000 and he was ordered to remain under surveillance.

The unfortunate event occurred on Wednesday morning, when Jewell drove to the baby’s home to pick her up and then drove to another house where she was also in charge of caring for other minors. Unfortunately, he “completely forgot that he left the baby in the car,” according to News 4 Jax.

When the little girl’s relatives arrived to pick her up, they discovered to their horror that the baby was still inside the vehicle and, although she was immediately taken to a medical center, it was too late to save her life.

The local community was shocked by the tragedy, and the authorities are carrying out a thorough investigation to clarify the facts.

What is hyperthermia?

Hyperthermia is a medical condition that refers to the abnormal increase in an individual’s body temperature, generally above levels considered normal.

There are several causes of hyperthermia, including:

Exposure to extreme heat: Heat hyperthermia occurs when the body cannot dissipate enough heat and excessive heat builds up. This can occur in very hot environments or in high humidity situations where sweating is not effective in cooling the body.

Heat stroke: It is a severe form of heat hyperthermia that can be life-threatening. It occurs when the body’s temperature rises rapidly due to exposure to extremely high temperatures, and the body’s thermal regulation mechanism goes out of balance, affecting the central nervous system.

