Baby dies in Brazil after being decapitated by doctor during childbirth

A curious video has been circulating on all social networks that has sparked the outrage of North American users. This is a speech delivered by the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, during a swearing-in ceremony for the Advisory Commission for the Advancement of Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Hispanics. The only thing the official had to do was endorse the 21 commissioners and the events were recorded on May 10 in a room in the Eisenhower Building, attached to the White House. It was detected that the American politician and lawyer was under the influence of alcohol and some even speculated on the use of drugs, all because when she made her speech, it was noticed that she was different from her common actions.

The Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, led the swearing-in ceremony for the new members of the Advisory Commission for the Advancement of Educational Equity, Excellence and Economic Opportunity for Hispanics on Wednesday, May 10. The committee was originally established in 1990 in the Department of Education. It was then reinstated in 2021 by President Joe Biden. Its mission is to advise the US Government on initiatives and programs related to educational equity and economic opportunities for Latinos. His specific tasks include generating solutions to the educational and training challenges, as well as the disparities, that Latino students face.

However, despite the importance she represents, the American politician and lawyer clearly looks in an inconvenient state.

What did Kamala Harris say in her drunk-looking speech?

The short clip viralized on social networks shows how Kamala Harris’s behavior is out of the ordinary. With just a couple of seconds, the attendees and netizens were stunned to see her slurred her voice and made a strange speech. With a laughing tone, she said that her mother sometimes used to put her and her other relatives through hard times. She also said that her tutor constantly questioned them because she “didn’t know what happened to young people” and asked if they had fallen from a palm tree with coconuts, alluding to… primates? After this comment, she started laughing and said that they all exist within the context in which they live and even… “what is before them?”

Given this oratory, her body language and the tone of her voice, it was deduced that she was drunk or under the influence of some substance. Not everything was “strange” in her speech, she also spoke about the mental state perspective and providing the necessary resources for the Latino community in the United States.

“It’s all about perspective, state of mind, and providing the resources that are needed,” Harris said before taking the oath of office for the 21 commissioners. “This is about letting all of our young people know how special they are, and how much they deserve all the support we give them,” he added.

Internet users took on the task of evidencing the behavior of the US vice president. They accused that it is not the first time that Kamala Harris appears in a clearly inconvenient state in public. Previously, she was seen “drunk” at an event in Michigan in 2020, because she, too, displayed strange behavior. If you listen to her carefully during her speech on that occasion, in various parts she slurred her voice, so that shows one of the common factors that a person comes to present when they are under substances such as alcohol or even narcotics.

