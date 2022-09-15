She has a name and a surname now, the newborn with a few hours of life abandoned two weeks ago outside the San Gerardo emergency room in Monza. “And very soon you will have a family” says the president of the Milan Juvenile Court, Maria Carla Gatto.

President, “very soon” when?

“After the ten days in which the parents could recognize her, the registrar formed the birth certificate and gave her a name and a surname and thus began the procedure for choosing the couple among those who they have given their availability to the Juvenile Court.