Home News Baby girl abandoned in Monza, Gatto (Juvenile Court): “Soon she will have a new family”
News

Baby girl abandoned in Monza, Gatto (Juvenile Court): “Soon she will have a new family”

by admin
Baby girl abandoned in Monza, Gatto (Juvenile Court): “Soon she will have a new family”

She has a name and a surname now, the newborn with a few hours of life abandoned two weeks ago outside the San Gerardo emergency room in Monza. “And very soon you will have a family” says the president of the Milan Juvenile Court, Maria Carla Gatto.

President, “very soon” when?

“After the ten days in which the parents could recognize her, the registrar formed the birth certificate and gave her a name and a surname and thus began the procedure for choosing the couple among those who they have given their availability to the Juvenile Court.

See also  US, no agreement with Moscow other than marine release

You may also like

Yet another accident on the Ivrea-Santhià link road:...

Jesolo, close to the fight after the stolen...

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the...

Xi Jinping Arrives in Samarkand to Start a...

Mass in memory of Don Onorini, former parish...

Heat, earthquakes and lockdowns: How Chengdu people will...

New rules on smart working, what you need...

Chen Miner emphasized on the city’s new crown...

In the city of fishermen – Claudio Rossi...

Jesolo, close to the fight after the stolen...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy