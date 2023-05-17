Home » Baby Monster, 450,000 YouTube subscribers in one week↑ :: sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::
Tube Guide YouTube channel ranking for the third week of May

Baby Monster ranks first with 450,000 weekly subscribers

The weekly number of views is the highest for ‘Kimpro’ with 573.19 million.

1st place in total number of subscribers is BLACKPINK… 88.2 million

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Ahn Ho-gyun = As YG’s new girl group Baby Monster confirmed their 7-member debut and released a pre-debut song, the number of subscribers on YouTube has increased rapidly.

On the 18th, Tube Guide analyzed the YouTube channel information of the influencer marketing platform ‘Bling’ in the third week of May. occupied the top

Baby Monster is a multinational girl group that YG releases after about 7 years since BLACKPINK. YG planned a 5-member girl group from the early stage of Baby Monster’s planning, but after reflecting fans’ opinions, the 7-member debut was confirmed without any dropouts. Baby Monster released their pre-debut song ‘Dream’ on their YouTube channel on the 14th, and this video is currently receiving a lot of attention with over 18 million views.

Tube Guide ranked 2nd to 10th in weekly subscribers for the third week of May: ▲Short-form creator Kim Pro (400,000↑) ▲Short-form creator Yu Bai-hab (280,000↑) ▲Girl group Triple S official channel (260,000↑) ▲Sports creator team Illusion No Seong-yul (230,000↑) ▲Short-form creator Inonyang (220,000↑) ▲Short-form creator Crazy Grepa (220,000↑) ▲Food channel Foodimama (210,000↑) ▲Animation YouTuber Gye Hyang-tsu (200,000↑) ▲ Appeared on the official channel of girl group BLACKPINK (200,000 ↑).

1st to 10th place in weekly views are ▲ Kim Pro (573.19 million views) ▲ Team Illusion No Seong-yul (207.05 million views) ▲ Crazy Greppa (185.54 million views) ▲ Black Pink (142.51 million views) ▲ Yu Lily ( 140.82 million views) ▲ Short-form creator Fashion YD (120.73 million views) ▲ Foody Mama (19.19 million views) ▲ MBC News (117.58 million views) ▲ Short-form creator Chick Sister (117.15 million views) ▲ Couple YouTuber Jinwoo and Hattie (111.46 million views).

Meanwhile, as of the previous day, Blackpink (88.2 million) was the channel with the most subscribers in Korea. BTS official channel ‘BANGTANTV’ (74.7 million), Hive official channel ‘HYBE LABELS’ (70.6 million), dance YouTube channel ‘1 Million Dance Studio’ (26 million), K-pop channel ‘WontheK’ (24.5 million) 2 to 5 ranks.

Details of the YouTube channel rankings for the third week of May can be found on the Tube Guide website (www.tubeguide.co.kr).

