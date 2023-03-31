The visitors of the Cali’s zoo You can now enjoy the new member of your family; is about a baby zebra that stole all hearts of the human team in this animal sanctuary.

This beautiful birth takes place in one of the most recognized Zoos in Latin America and adds four more babies in this territory of life.

According to experts, the behavioral development of both the calf and the mother is being seen as expected.

“During the first month of life, the mother is expected to teach him to coordinate before introducing him to the pack. This is why during this period she is very dependent on her mother, so we will always see her close to her, she practically limits herself to following her mother, breastfeeding and sleeping, “explained a spokesperson for the Cali Zoo.

“For now our animal welfare staff will continue to monitor the development of this baby so that she is physically and mentally healthy,” he added.

Undoubtedly, the work of the Zoo of Cali It will go through providing all the necessary conditions to both the mother and the calf.

Comments